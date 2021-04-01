Every East Texan knows the lengthening of days and beautiful blooms means spring has sprung and the Easter Bunny is on his way.
During this year’s Dogwood Trails, the Palestine Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Ambassador program is hosting “Egg Hunt Eggstraordinaire” featuring the hare of the hour.
“The egg hunt maps are $10 each and show locations of hidden eggs,” said Angela Howell Fields, Palestine Chamber of Commerce Secretary and Junior Ambassador committee member. “After the words on the eggs are used to solve the mystery Easter phrase, the completed maps can be returned to Over Yonder Crafts for entry into the Easter basket raffle with each basket being valued at $600.”
Students in the Junior Ambassadors program will be at Over Yonder helping take photos.
This fundraiser is completely student-conceived and organized.
Anyone purchasing a map may take a free photo with the Easter Bunny provided by Elise Danielle Photography.
Maps with the mystery phrases are the only eligible entry into the Easter basket raffle.
Maps are available for purchase at Palestine Visitors Center, Over Yonder Crafts and Palestine Chamber of Commerce during the final weekend of the Dogwood Trails Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Junior Ambassador program community sponsors are Commercial Bank of Texas, Elliot Chrysler, Palestine Toyota and Shelby Savings Bank. Egg Hunt Eggstraordinaire event sponsors are Over Yonder Crafts and Elise Danielle Photography.
More information is available at www.visitpalestine.com/events/2020/egg-hunt-eggstraordinaire or www.facebook.com/palestinechamber.
