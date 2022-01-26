Criminally negligent homicide charges against Dylan Duhon and Ashley Langham in the hot vehicle death of David Dunn have been dropped, according to Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar.
Duhon plead guilty, however, to the possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony, Jan. 4, accepting a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence.
Duhon and Langham were charged with possession of the drugs and criminally negligent homicide after Duhon discovered Dunn deceased in his vehicle July 14, 2020 in Grapeland.
Kaspar said the plea came after her office determined Duhon removed a bag of drugs from the vehicle and hid them in his home after discovering Dunn and before law enforcement arrived. Deputies later found the drugs in his laundry room.
“The criminally negligent homicide was dismissed upon his plea to the possession charge,” Kaspar said. “Since the drugs were accessible to Mr. Dunn before Mr. Duhon returned and found him, I could not, with any certainty, determine when Mr. Dunn overdosed on the drugs and thus could not show that Mr. Duhon was negligent in leaving him in his vehicle that morning when he left for work.”
Langham’s said charges were dismissed upon Duhon’s plea since she was not present when he hid the drugs in their home.
Kaspar presented the case to the grand jury March 29, a judge signed Duhon’s indictment Monday, April 12 and case was set to go to trial.
According to arrest affidavits and interviews with the Houston County Sheriff, Duhon and Langham had taken Dunn and Jaylen Reed, 17, of Palestine, to Houston July 13, 2020 to buy drugs.
The arrest affidavit states that pictures on SnapChat and Facebook both show Duhon, Langham, Dunn and Reed traveling to Houston to buy drugs, showing a large amount of money and coming back from Houston with the drugs.
Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck and deputies said they believe they were passed out when they arrived at the home on Rockhill Road in Grapeland. They believed that Duhon and/or Langham moved the drugs into the home they were renting and hid them in a cabinet in the washroom.
Authorities believe the two men, Dunn and Reed, were still unconscious in the back seat of the truck the following morning, so Duhon had Langham take him to work in a different vehicle, leaving the two men in the truck all day in the heat.
Langham also went to work, leaving Dunn and Reed passed out all day in a hot vehicle. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the high from noon until 10 p.m. July 14, 2020 was 98 degrees.
When Duhon returned home from work, he called 911 after finding Dunn and Reed still in the vehicle unresponsive. The 911 operator told Duhon to take Dunn out of the truck and place him on the ground, but he was already dead. Reed was also removed from the vehicle.
Reed was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler, where he was treated and released.
Duhon consented to a search of the home and officers located a brown paper bag filled with approximately 69 grams of marijuana, approximately 160 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax) and approximately 10 grams of Hydrocodone pills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.