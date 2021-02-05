A car chase ended Thursday with the arrest of a suspect and led to the recovery of six stolen vehicles and a small amount of drugs.
Palestine Chief Mark Harcrow said just before 11 p.m., Feb. 4, police spotted a Chevrolet passenger car reported stolen out of Jacksonville at a convenience store at 1000 S. Loop 256.
Officers tried to stop driver, who led police on a car chase east on Highway 84, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. They followed him to a house in the 3200 block of FM 1137 where the suspect stopped and ran into the woods.
Officers caught and arrested Frank Potts, 45, and found more vehicles hidden on the property.
Detectives obtained search warrants and found: a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, a 1985 Chevrolet Silverado, a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass, a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice.
Police also found a baggie of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine on the suspect and evidence linking him to additional cases was located in the home.
Potts was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance over one but under four grams, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions and tampering with evidence. Additional charges are pending.
“All of the officers involved did a great job at recovering this property and arresting this individual,” Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to see what other cases he has been involved in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.