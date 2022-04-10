CHEROKEE COUNTY - According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a hostage situation on Highway 84 in the Oakland community ended late Saturday night with the release of a female that had been held captive since Friday night.
The unidentified subject that had held the hostage is deceased.
The release stated that the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Texas Rangers will remain on the scene to continue their investigation.
