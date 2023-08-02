The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is seeking Brandon Dale Fagan, 22, as a person of interest in the homicide investigation.
Fagan is described as a white male, 5’5” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to be on foot in the Mt. Selman area.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 the sheriff’s office received a call about a body found on CR 3429 near Mt. Selman. At the scene, officials determined the case to be a homicide. Fagan is considered a person of interest in this case.
Sheriff Brent Dickson said the victim is a white male in his mid-50s.
The Texas Rangers have been contacted to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271. Anyone seeing Fagan should contact the sheriff's office or call 911.
