In honor of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Palestine, a $25,000 donation is being given to the East Texas Food Bank. To aid in the fight against hunger, this donation will go toward organizations in Palestine that are doing good work to care for others. This will make 200,000 meals possible.
For 2020, the Chick-Fil-A Foundation teamed up with Feeding America to dedicate $25,000 to support local food banks at each new restaurant opening. Chick-fil-A Palestine, located at the intersection of the TX-256 Loop and Crockett Road, opened in October.
Franchise owner Riley Emter is excited to partner with East Texas Food Bank through the alignment with the Chick-fil-a foundations corporate giving strategy.
“We wanted to align with the three pillars of helping fight homelessness, hunger and poverty,” Emter said. “This $25,000 is going to go to help ing do that here in Anderson County and Palestine and we are excited about that, how we can make an impact, and the influence that $25,000 will have. It is very important, we want to be known for caring for our guests and caring for our community here at Chick-fil-A Palestine. If we can show that genuine care then we are hopefully your first choice when it comes to food service in Palestine. We can't be more grateful than to know what this $25,000 will do for the community.”
Two board members from East Texas Food Bank, CEO Dennis Cullinane, and CDO Donna Spann, were present for a check presentation.
“When COVID started our volunteer base went to nothing,” Spann said. “We got the Texas Army National Guard to help us for three months; 34 guardsman, that were so organized, streamlined the process. They put together 60,000 food boxes, which were such a blessing for us. It is amazing what Chick-fil-A in Palestine has done for us. Some of the stories we have had in our distribution lines are very heartfelt, including one of an elderly gentleman who had not eaten in three days and another of an elderly couple that would take turns eating each day because they did not have enough for both if them to eat on the same day.”
Chick-fil-A, specializing in chicken sandwiches, is one of the nation's largest food chains. The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
Chick-fil-A Palestine is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
