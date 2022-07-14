Chick-fil-A is treating everyone’s fur friends on their patio and donating a portion of Saturday’s earnings to BARC the Anderson County Humane Society through its Pups on the Patio event.
The outdoor event, being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, allows community members to treat their pets, allows dogs and pet owners in the community to socialize and encourages people to donate items that help local rescue dogs at BARC.
Chick-fil-A is providing hot dog treats, cool water and bandanas for pups who participate. Owners must keep their pets on a leash and cannot bring them inside the restaurant. The event is family friendly and open to all ages.
Guests are asked to donate nylon dog leashes and durable dog toys, such as hard rubber dog toys made by Kong, for BARC's rescue dogs.
Dee Dee Turnage, BARC’s vice president of the board, said soft dog toys can be given to puppies but don’t last long with adult dogs.
“Our big dogs are always in need of tough toys they can’t tear up,” Turnage said.
Jamie Corley, marketing and human resources director at Chick-fil-A, said Saturday’s event is the first Pups on the Patio in Palestine, but the restaurant hopes to sponsor more in the future.
BARC is hosting an adoption event next weekend on July 22, 23, and 24 at the shelter, 335 Armory Road in Palestine. Everyone is invited to enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones, live music, giveaways and raffle prizes.
For information about Chick-fil-A’s community programs visit www.chick-fil-a.com. For information about BARC the Anderson County Humane Society visit www.barctx.org.
