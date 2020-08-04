RUSK - A nine-year-old child was killed in a one car accident in Rusk County Sunday.
The driver and three juvenile passengers (15 year-old, 13 year-old and 7 year-old females) were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler in serious condition.
The nine-year-old female, pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Risinger, was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.
At 3:42 Aug. 2, Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-84, approximately 2.3 miles west of Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, Lisa Christine Brian, 31, of Gary was traveling west on US-84 and had begun to pass a slower moving vehicle when the Blazers right rear tire blew out. The vehicle traveled off the south side of US-84, the driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to enter into a side skid back across US-84 where it then rolled down a steep embankment.
The crash remains under investigation.
