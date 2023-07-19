Jamar Ross, the subject of an Amber Alert issued July 18, has been located and is now in the custody of the Child Protective Services.
The Tyler Police Department received a report July 14 from Child Protective Services that they would be taking 11-month-old Ross into their custody. The child was not located at his residence in the 800 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler and authorities suspected he was in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.
TPD received notice about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, that Jackson had appeared at the Department of Family and Protective Services office in Tyler. Ross was relinquished into the custody of Child Protective Services and Jackson was arrested on an unrelated charge and booked into the Smith County Jail.
The Tyler Police Department thanks the citizens of Tyler and surrounding areas for the tips called in.
