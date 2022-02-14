The Palestine city council approved the appointment of District 3 Council member Vickey L. Chivers as Mayor Pro Tem Monday during its regular meeting. She will serve as the interim mayor until after the May election.
Chivers was first elected to the city council in 2002 and has previously served as Mayor Pro Tem.
Her appointment became necessary after former mayor Dana Goolsby handed in her resignation, effective immediately, Saturday, Feb. 12, amid allegations of assault, and harassment.
Goolsby stated Saturday in a social media post:
“I have loved Palestine with a sincere passion for a long time. Therefore, today I am going to show my community the biggest act of love that I can by stepping down as your Mayor. The ability to effectively lead the City was stripped from me in August of 2021. I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault. After Monday’s special meeting it was clear to me that my time as Mayor had come to an end before my term has officially expired. I believe in doing good business, and I recognize that I am unable to do good business for the people of Palestine under these circumstances.
“I have loved serving this community in every capacity over the years. I am honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of Palestine’s history. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and voted for me over the years.
“Thank you to those of you believed me and who have stood by me the last few months as I’ve struggled to navigate this situation. And thank you to my wife and son who have weathered this with me.”
Goolsby declined to comment further.
“We want to thank Mayor Dana Goolsby for her years of service to the city and we wish her the best,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera, on behalf of herself and her employees.
Goolsby’s resignation came just three days after District 1 Council member Larissa Loveless handed in her resignation Feb. 9, also effective immediately. Loveless, who was the former Mayor Pro Tem, ran unopposed in 2018 for the District 1 council seat. Her term would have expired in May.
“One had nothing to do with the other,” Loveless said of her and Goolsby’s departures. “My reasons were personal. After last Monday’s meeting, I felt that I was ineffective as a council member and had no hope of that changing. I didn’t want to keep feeling like I was beating my head against the wall. Nobody knew that I would be resigning on Wednesday, I had not even discussed it with my family.”
“They have both tirelessly and passionately served our city, and I have much admiration for their dedication and leadership,” said Council member Krissy Clark. “I wish them nothing but the best in all they do. Although their experience and passion for our community will be greatly missed, I and the rest of the city council, along with our city manager, will continue to work diligently serving the city of Palestine so that every person can be Palestine proud.”
According to Herrera, per the city’s bylaws, the council can only make one appointment between elections. Since they recently appointed Krissy Clark to the District 5 position, they will have to wait until the election to fill both positions. The five remaining council members will be the acting body until May and a quorum of four must be present for any business items to be voted on.
Positions on the ballot for the May election include District 1, 3, 5, and now, Mayor.
As of mid-day Monday, Sean Conner was the lone candidate for Loveless’ seat. Incumbent Vickey L. Chivers was the only candidate signed up for District 3 and Incumbent Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman were the candidates listed for District 5.
The filing deadline for the city election is Friday, Feb. 18. The election is set for Saturday, May 7.
In a response to a records request in both September and again Monday, Municipal Court Prosecutor Brian Walsh denied the Herald-Press the case information for the alleged assault on Goolsby, because he said the information could “interfere with the detection, investigation or prosecution of the crime.”
Walsh said the assault case filed against Goolsby is being handled by Dana Young, County Attorney for Cherokee County.
Both cases were filed in Palestine’s Municipal Court, the judicial branch of the government of the city of Palestine.
“This court is committed to administering justice in a fair, efficient, and timely manner,” he said. “The city of Palestine Municipal Court's primary function is to process all Class C criminal charges filed by the Police Department, Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Officers. Occasionally, class C packets are filed with the court by citizens.”
Walsh said if he believes he has a conflict of interest in a case, he will recuse himself and a new prosecutor is appointed.
“For example, if the defendant is a former client, I will recuse myself from prosecuting the case, or if the case is against a city office, I believe it would a conflict of interest for the city prosecutor to prosecute that case,” Walsh said. “The goal is to make sure that the city and the defendant are all fairly represented, without conflicts or the appearance of a conflict.”
