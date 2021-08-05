The show goes on Saturday as the Dogwood Jamboree returns with music by ChordPlay, an East Texas barbershop quartet ensemble.
Producer Dan Manuel is not asking people to wear masks but said they can do so at their discretion.
Manuel said he feels confident the show can continue as planned because a majority of audience members at the June performance raised their hands when he asked how many had received a COVID vaccine.
“We are not requiring masks,” Manuel said. “People can wear them if they want but there’s no mandate to do so.”
Roughly 450 people attended the Jamboree’s June performance, the first since December of 2019. Jamboree musicians were poised to open the 2020 season in March when Gov. Greg Abbott issued emergency orders and shut down large group events in public venues.
Saturday’s program at the Palestine High School auditorium features talent Manuel lined up before the pandemic’s hiatus.
ChordPlay is opening the show with “The National Anthem” and other patriotic tunes. The acapellagroup is led by John McIntire of Palestine and includes Bryan Black of Longview, John Cavanaugh of Lufkin, and Brad Gadt of Rusk County.
The group is also performing a Texas medley of music with traditional songs such as “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “The Rose of San Antone.” Their final act includes country-western classics such as Roger Miller’s “King of the Road” and “Happy Trails” by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
McIntire said barber shop style is often seen as old-fashioned music but can be adapted to new music.
“The neat thing about it is if you sing correctly you can hear overtones, which are notes that aren’t being sung but they sound like they’re being sung,” he said. “It all involves being on the right note and the tonation of your vowel sounds. If your vowel sounds are all matched and you’re on the right pitch, it all kind of explodes into music that is not actually being sung.”
McIntire said ChordPlay is registered with the Barbershop Harmony Society, which has “branches all over the world,” so the group can compete in competitions. A renowned, medal-winning quartet called The Vocal Majority from the Dallas area, also belongs to the society.
The Jamboree’s theme is “Country Music at Its Best” and features other guest musicians. Debbie Hernandez is singing Richie Valens’ “La Bamba” and Ruby Abell of Tyler is performing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for the Jamboree’s Youth Talent Search contest.
Manuel hosts the program, which alternates musical performances with knee-slapping comedy sketches reminiscent of “Hee-Haw.” He is performing “The Little Brown Church In the Vale” with three other pastors in a gospel quartet called “Give Me the Bible.”
The Jamboree’s regular cadre of performers includes Sissy Perry from Corsicana, Joe Hancock from Hallsville, locals W.J. Copeland and Rodney Ray and the Dogwood Jamboree Band.
Youth ages 18 and younger can audition for the show and compete for a chance to earn the title at the year-end show in December. Auditions for the talent search contest are held in person or online.
The Jamboree is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Palestine High School auditorium. Tickets to the Jamboree are $15 and are available at Cavender’s, Pronto’s Pizza, Hometown Pharmacy and Mail & More. For information visit dogwoodjamboree.comor call 903-729-7080.
