Old Town Palestine is the place to be for last minute shopping and vast amounts of Christmas cheer.
Wells Creek Crossing will host Christmas Market by the Creek from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17 in the parking area next to Cream and Coffee at 305 E. Crawford.
“Our goal is to bring some life to Old Town,” said event coordinator Nicole Faith. “This will be a breakthrough event of sorts, and we plan to eventually do it monthly in the spring and fall and during parades and events.”
The plan is for the market to be a little different from the usual fare, with a focus on presenting the event as more of a festival atmosphere.
“We will focus more on vintage artisan and crafts,” Faith said. “A lot of our crafts vendors will be creating their art hands-on during the market, giving people a better idea of what goes into making their crafts.”
Faith estimates around 50 vendors will be on hand Saturday. An axe-throwing booth, a bounce house, face painting, hair braiding and many other activities will be available, all to the soundtrack of live Christmas music.
“Billy Bob’s Grill will also be on hand with their food truck,” Faith said. “They are ridiculously good.”
Along with the booths, vendors and food, visitors can also enjoy a performance by the Academy of Dance at 10:30 a.m. and none other than Santa himself will arrive for photos and visits from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information on this and future Market by the Creek events, call Nicole Faith at 253-249-9481 or email nicole8106@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.