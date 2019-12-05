Palestine will run a day of holiday festivities Saturday, packaged under the theme of Christmas on Main St.
This is the first year for a Christmas on Main Street, but the event will expand and grow, Tish Shade, director of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, said. It will usher in the holiday season with a bevy of holiday events, activities, and shopping options, coordinated by the Palestine chamber and city government.
Activities will include Christmas shopping in the Main Street District, carriage and mini-train rides, and so-called pop up shops that allow vendors like art galleries to set up shop along side downtown stores.
“Our downtown retailers have so much to offer,” Shade said. “We hope you will shop local first during the holidays and year-round.”
A lighting of the Anderson County Courthouse will precede the annual Palestine Christmas Parade of Lights at 7 p.m.
This year’s parade, with the theme “A Gingerbread Christmas,” will begin at the courthouse, proceed down Avenue A, take a right on Main Street, another right on Queen Street, followed by a right on Crawford Street, and then head back to the Courthouse Annex.
The Chamber also is sponsoring the Hearth & Tinsel Holiday Tour of Homes, with visitors touring historic homes in the city.
This year’s self-guided tour features five historic homes, of varying eras and styles, decorated for Christmas. The tour runs from 4-7 p.m. Tickets, $15 per person, can be purchased at the Palestine Visitor Center.
The day's grand finale: The Chamber’s Christmas Movie in Rotary Park. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for an 8:15 p.m. viewing of the holiday classic, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, with complimentary hot chocolate. Kids will meet Santa and receive a special gift from him.
“I’m really hoping that everyone will stick around after the parade to come and enjoy Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in the Rotary Park,” Shade said. “Enjoy some popcorn and fellowship and make it a fun holiday-spirited event.”
Other local activities for Saturday include:
Freeze Your Buns Run, 8 a.m.: Registration at the YMCA. The run will begin and end at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Office.
Pancakes with Mrs Clause, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Grab a plate piled high with pancakes and toppings at Over Yonder Crafts, 619 W. Oak Street. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at visitpalestine.com/christmas
Christmas Market Day at Farmers Market, 8 .m. to 4 p.m.: 815 W. Spring St.
Photos with Santa, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Presented by Old Town Market and Lee Loveless Photography. Photos with Santa, with onsite printing in The Feed Store building, 312 E. Crawford St., between the Shelton Gin and Pint & Barrel. Photo sessions take place Dec. 7, 14, and 21.
Polar Express Train Rides – Read along as the historic steam train makes its magical round-trip from the Palestine Depot to the North Pole. Meet Santa and enjoy caroling, hot cocoa, a treat, and a special gift for each child. texasstaterailroad.net/polarexpress
Railroad Heritage Center, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Featuring the Domis Model Railroad, 1 30’ x 17’ HO scale train display, as well as many exhibits highlighting railroading.
The Grinch’s Lair at the Texas Jailhouse, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each week: He’s mean, he’s green, and he’s in Palestine. The Grinch will take you on a tour of his home. Characters from the beloved book are staged throughout the historic attraction at 704 Avenue A. Tickets are $1- per person. Visitpalestine.com/grinch
Christmas in Candyland: A one- stop Christmas shopping experience. This market offers unique vendors with items sure to please. Concessions and gift wrapping will be available. Onsite. Admission, $5 per person. Presented by the Palestine Junior Service League at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 North Line St., in Palestine.
6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. - A walk through Bethlehem at Montalba Baptist Church, Highway 19 N at FM 321 – Guided tours through the streets of Bethlehem being with a hayride to the gates. Walk through the streets, complete with live animals, local Bethlehem vendors and a very happy ending.
7:30 p.m. - Dogwood Jamboree: An All Star Christmas – The Dogwood Jamboree, held in the Palestine High School Auditorium, 1600 S. Loop 256, is a Brandon-style County music show is filled with family fun, laughter and great classic country and holiday music. Dogwoodjamboree.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.