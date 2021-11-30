Palestine will be abuzz with Christmas activities all day Saturday, Dec. 4 for Christmas on Main.
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Palestine Main Street have coordinated a full day of holiday fun.
“We have hit the peak for our Christmas in Palestine events and our community has curated an incredible lineup of events,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager. “From the Grinch’s Lair to Pancakes with Mrs. Claus, Palestine businesses have pulled out all the stops for their guests.”
The merriment kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Freeze Your Buns 5K. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m enjoy shopping in the Main Street District with pop-up shops throughout.
If you are still in need of holiday photos, there will be four locations for photos in downtown Palestine Saturday, including photo ops with llamas and the Grinch.
The Chamber’s Hearth & Tinsel Tour of Homes is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“The Hearth & Tinsel Tour of Homes has been a wonderful tradition in Palestine for many years,” said Heather Chancellor, Chamber President and CEO. “We are so happy to be able to bring it back and have two new homes on the tour, plus an old favorite.
Get an insider’s view of some of the most incredible homes in Palestine decorated for the Christmas holidays. This is a one day only event with the tours featuring properties with varying architectural styles from years gone by. Weather permitting, booties must be worn in all homes and will be provided at the homes.
Tickets are just $15 each and may be purchased online, or in person, at the Chamber’s office through noon on Friday, Dec. 3 or at any participating home during the tours on Saturday. For more information, call 903-729-6066.
At 7 p.m. Santa Claus will kick off the annual Parade of Lights with the lighting of the Anderson County Courthouse Christmas tree.
The Parade of Lights, with the theme “Christmas Movies” will then proceed down Avenue A to Main Street to Queen Street, then back up Crawford Street to the Courthouse.
Afterwards meet Santa at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 401 W. Main St., during “Christmas in the Park.” Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free viewing of Illuminations’ “The Grinch” at 8:30 p.m. hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. Light concessions, including a hot chocolate bar, will be available.
When it’s all over, load up the car and turn up the Christmas carols while enjoying Palestine’ Christmas Light Display Tour. This self-guided tour begins daily after dark. Visit Palestine is still working to gather up addresses for the tour. Visit Palestine expects to have the list finalized by Friday, Dec. 3. Log onto visitpalestine.com for more information.
Saturday’s Christmas activities include:
Christmas in Candyland
5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Shop for gifts at our the Palestine Junior Service League’s third Christmas in Candyland vendor market, inside the Palestine Senior Citizen building, 200 N. Church. Each year the PJSL curates a wide array of one-of-a-kind creations that will make the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Admission is $5 per person. Food trucks will be onsite.
Freeze Your Buns 5K
Whether you run or walk, sign up for this fun run that takes you on a tour of Palestine’s historical downtown, past Reagan Park and through a neighborhood of Victorian homes. This run, hosted by the Palestine YMCA, begins and ends at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office. Register at palestineymca.org.
Free Pictures with Santa
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Stop by Crimson Room Hidden Treasures, 206 W. Oak St. for holiday shopping and visit with Santa! There will be free hot cocoa and cookies as well as free pictures with Santa.
Llama Christmas Pictures
Broken Boutique, 114 W. Main St. in Palestine will have a pair of llamas and a professional photographer on hand for photos from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy some Christmas shopping too.
Pictures with Santa
Santa is coming to Over Yonder. Jacqueline-Paige will be taking pictures and providing on-site photo printing on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The cost is $10. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 903-731-4121.
Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
December 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 22
8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Enjoy a steaming stack of pancakes while visiting with Mrs. Claus at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 114 W Main St., Palestine. No reservations required. For more information call 903-727-2002.
Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, local artist will be featured in various businesses downtown. Artist David Tripp will be featured at the Gallery at Redlands and will be present to greet patrons and bring out his special Polar Express framed editions.
Palestine Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
You never know what goodies you will find. The market brings the community together while showcasing fresh produce and unique crafts and gardening talents. The Palestine Farmers Market is located at 813 W. Spring St.
Grinch’s Lair
Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 19,
HE'S MEAN. HE'S GREEN. HE'S IN PALESTINE.
This Christmas season don't miss a rare opportunity to come see the Grinch locked-up in Palestine at the Texas Jailhouse, 704 Ave. A.
The Grinch's Lair is a fun, festive experience inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" By Dr. Seuss. This whimsical, live, interactive, production let's you visit your favorite green guy while he's locked up in jail for stealing Christmas. Immerse yourself in the world of the Grinch through his Christmas Texas Jailhouse Lair. You never know what ridiculousness he'll be up to with his pal, Max, and all the other adorable residents.
Two and under free. Masks will be required for all guests.
Refund policy: Since this year we need to limit our capacity to follow social distancing guidelines, we cannot refund your order within one week of your reservation date and time. We will do everything possible to reschedule your admission.
For more information, log onto jjanz@texasjailhouse.com or call 903-724-0164.
Make Your Own Glitter Ornament
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 24
Chloe & Claire Co., 304 E. Crawford St. in Palestine
Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., stop in and create your own custom glitter ornament. Pricing starts at $10 per ornament. Fun for all ages.
For more information, call 903-731-2753.
The Polar Express Train
Nov. 19 – Dec. 26
Texas State Railroad, 789 Park Road 70 in Palestine
The captivating story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Once onboard, chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and then board the train. St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas. For more information, log onto https://texasstaterailroad.net/home/events/polar-express/ or call 855-632-7729.
