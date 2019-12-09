Palestine ushered in the holiday season with a bang Saturday with a lively, well-attended Christmas on Main St. celebration.
The first-of-its-kind event drew hundreds to downtown Palestine – some from as far away as Dallas, College Station, and Groesbeck – and came off without a serious hitch.
“Everything was fantastic,” Tish Shade, director of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday. “We had a lot of visitors during the day, the Tour of Homes set a record for attendance, and the crowd for the parade was awesome.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy the movie in the park, with the hot chocolate donated by Chili’s, the popcorn and pictures with Santa in the Gazebo.”
Activities included Christmas shopping in the Main Street District, carriage and mini-train rides, and so-called pop up shops that allowed small vendors to set up temporary quarters along side downtown stores. A lighting of the Anderson County Courthouse preceded the annual Palestine Christmas Parade of Lights. This year’s parade theme was “A Gingerbread Christmas.”
The Chamber also sponsored the Hearth & Tinsel Holiday Tour of Homes, with visitors touring Palestine's historic homes.
“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said Mary Raum, whose home was on the tour. “I’ve volunteered for this event for three years, and I’ve never seen this many people walk through. The guests were so gracious to us for opening our home, and they made it very rewarding for us to do so.”
The day's grand finale: The Chamber’s Christmas Movie in Rotary Park. The 8:15 p.m. viewing of the holiday classic, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, came with complimentary hot chocolate. Kids met Santa and received gifts.
