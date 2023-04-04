Hunger is no longer an issue on Saturday mornings for folks who come to a free weekly breakfast at the First Presbyterian Church on Avenue A.
Roughly 30 guests enjoy large helpings of scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, sausage, bacon, grits, biscuits and gravy at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but there’s room for more guests each week.
The free meals are served by a dozen or more volunteers in the church’s fellowship hall next to The Stockpot, Palestine’s weekday soup kitchen.
Rev. Gaither Bailey of FPC said another church previously co-sponsored the ministry when it started in August but the FPC congregation operates the ministry on its own after volunteers from his own church stepped up to help.
“I went to my congregation and I said, ‘This is such a valuable ministry, I really would like to see it continue,’” Rev. Bailey said. “And I asked if they would volunteer, and the rest is history. We’ve been doing it ever since.”
The FPC congregation is already heavily involved with the community as sponsors of The Stockpot, Palestine’s weekday soup kitchen, Boy Scout Troop 440, and the annual First Blessings Shoe Ministry, but that doesn’t stop them from doing more.
“We’re trying to change the perception in the community of our church,” he said.
Rev. Bailey explained that some volunteers are in their 80s and come to help because they enjoy serving others.
“That’s really what it’s all about is serving others,” Rev. Bailey said.
Rickey Thompson said he does not attend FPC but frequents primarily for social reasons.
“I come to visit with others,” Thompson said. “It’s good to have the breakfast too, though. It’s a bonus.”
