Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Eighteenth Sunday After Pentecost on September 26 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m.
Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through Friday until noon, www.belctx.org or follow us on Facebook.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church
130 ACR 425, Palestine, Texas 75801, 903-723-8330
Service times: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 6 p.m. Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study.
If you are seeking a church home we would cordially invite you to come and visit us at Broyles Chapel. God is building the church one person and one family at a time. Everyone is important and plays a significant role in the body of Christ. We are just a bunch of country folk that love the Lord and love one another. Let us stand together and continue to proclaim the life saving gospel message of Jesus Christ to this world.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and made them less restrictive. If you have questions, you may call the church office at 903-729-5730. Office hours are Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. until noon.
At 9:30 every Sunday morning, join us for donuts and coffee in Robinson Hall. Then at 10, Sunday school classes begin.
Please join us at 10:50 a.m. every Sunday morning in our historic sanctuary for in-person worship services. The sermon for September 26 is entitled “Not One of Us.” The text for the message to be presented by Pastor Gaither Bailey is Mark 9: 38-50.
Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m., the Member Care Committee members will meet at Legacy at Town Creek, 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine, to sing with the residents. Everyone is invited to join them.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., the Ladies Bible Study will meet.
Wednesday, September 29, from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers from our church will be preparing lunch at the Stockpot ministry.
Thursday, September 30, at 6:15 p.m., the choir will meet for practice. At 6 p.m., the Anderson County Republican Club will meet at the Senior Citizens’ Center for a fundraiser meeting.
Sunday, September 26, we will have our Eager 80s Nifty 90s luncheon. Please bring a side dish to share and join us for this celebration and great fellowship.
If you are not ready to return to in-person worship, you may watch our services online at www.fpcpalestine.org and click on recorded services.
OR
Log onto YouTube.com
In the search box put First Presbyterian Church Palestine TX and select a service to watch.
Most services will be available online by 10:00 a.m. the day following the service.
God Is Baptist Church
600 E. Neches St., Palestine, TX
You are invited to the Men’s Community Brotherhood program at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at God Is Baptist Church. The theme will be “Act Like Men of God – As Iron Sharpens Iron, So Man Sharpens Another” based on Proverbs 27:19. Guest speakers will be Deacon Anthony Bagley of Beulah Baptist Church, Deacon Melvin McCray of Morning Star Baptist Church, Deacon Charlie Johnson of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Deacon Sherman Cooper of Ebenezer Baptist Church and Host, the Rev. B.T. Barrett, Pastor. Masks are required. We’re not members, we’re family.
Grace Bible Church
Join us at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School. Our worship service will follow at 11 a.m. with contemporary worship and expository teaching. Childcare will be available for ages birth through 4 years of age during the service. Children 5 years old through third grade are invited to join Club 58 for their own age-appropriate lesson during the sermon. You may also join us for worship on Facebook Live.
Students in 7th-12th grade meet for Bible study and fellowship on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and adults are encouraged to join Life Groups that meet at various times throughout the week.
For more information about GBC or our weekly schedule please contact us at 903-731-9549, visit our website at www.gbcpalestine.org or our Facebook page. GBC is located at 1390 Gardner Drive, just off Hwy. 155.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon UMC in the Pert Community would like to invite you to join us every Sunday for our worship service with Pastor Jacob Dunn that begins at 11 a.m. Mt. Vernon is located in the Pert Community West of Hwy 155 at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436. (Map Quest address is 1733 ACR 436, Frankston, Texas 75763.)
Visit our face book page at: Mount Vernon UMC/Pert
Norwood Heights Baptist Church
2214 Hwy 155, Palestine, TX 75803, 903-729-4938, info@norwoodheights.com
Office Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Service Times: Sundays at 8:30 a.m. In person at 10:45 a.m. and on Facebook and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 6 p.m. In person and on Facebook.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church welcomes you! We are a place of reverence and respite from a chaotic and oftentimes noisy world. Worship our Lord Jesus Christ, hear the Word of God proclaimed, pray together and commune with God each Lord’s Day at St. Philip’s in a traditional style of worship that values our Anglican heritage and the Great Sacraments of the Church. As Episcopalians, we value scripture, tradition and reason and worship according to The Book of Common Prayer.
Consider joining us on September 26, for Holy Eucharist: Rite II, in-person at 10:30 a.m. or live-streamed on Facebook (fb.com/stphilipspalestine) & YouTube (bit.ly/stphilipsyt). Nursery is provided as needed.
"Godly Play,” a Montessori-based approach to the stories of our faith, is offered for children at 9:15 a.m. "Practicing Our Faith,” a year-long curriculum exploring Episcopal belief and faith grounded in our common prayer, is offered for adults and youth at 9:15 a.m.
Healing Eucharist is offered each Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The service offers a quiet and contemplative atmosphere centered around prayers for healing with the imposition of holy oil and incorporates a brief sermon.
You will leave knowing you’ve been to church! Face masks are available and should be worn by unvaccinated and immunocompromised persons; socially distanced seating is available for your safety.
For an updated list of events please visit www.stphilipspalestine. or find us on Facebook.
Southside Baptist Church, Palestine
Come join us Sunday morning for Sunday School at 9 a.m. Classes are available for newborns and older.
Following Sunday School, worship and praise begin at 10:30 a.m.
Awana -Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Why do hundreds of kids attend Awana Clubs each week? Awana is fun! That’s the bottom line for most kids. Of course, they’re learning about God and growing while they’re having fun. Join us in the Fellowship Hall as we strive to reach boys and girls for Christ and train them to serve Him. For more information call the church office 903-729-6064. Register at the church or on-line at, https://ssbcpalestine.
Sewing Missions Workshop: Meets in the mission house (corner of Crockett and Sierra Drive) at 9:30 a.m. the first, second and third Tuesday of the month.
Monthly Men's Prayer Breakfast is open to the community on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 a.m.
Concert with “The Hazels” – October 17 at 5 p.m. in the SSBC Worship Center.
Old Fashion Hymn Sing – November 14 at 5 p.m. in the SSBC Worship Center.
Tennessee Colony Church
Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday, Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m.
They both will be in the fellowship hall. Church service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Our address is the five-way stop in Tennessee Colony. Phone 903-928-2524
Westwood United Methodist Church
110 Ridgewood Dr., Palestine 75803
Ph: 903-373-2305
Pastor: Rev. Meg Taylor
Sunday Schedule: 9:50 a.m. Adult Sunday School Class, 11 a.m. Worship Service and K-6th Grade Sunday School. Open Communion offered on first Sundays
Bible Study: 11 a.m. on Thursdays, current book focus is Romans
Our worship services also are online via Facebook Live at – https://www.facebook. com/WestwoodUMC.
Palestine/
