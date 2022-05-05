While it may be a couple of days past May 5, the annual Cinco de Mayo festival celebrating Mexican heritage and culture is ready for liftoff this Saturday.
The event will be held at Reagan Park, 709 Crockett Road in Palestine, and is free to attend. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and will go until 5 p.m.
Luis Giron, of Palestine, is organizing the event for the first time after coordinating similar events for Palestine Independent School District for several years. Giron is a Spanish teacher at Palestine Jr High.
“We would like to welcome the entire Palestine community to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us,” Giron said. “This is a free event for the whole family so come enjoy the music, dancing, live performances and food.”
Giron has put together a formidable lineup of entertainment for the festivities.
DJ Bom Bon will host the event and featured performers include Audelio Sardina-El Faraón de Guanajuato, Lelo, Isabel Cruz and her Zumba dance group provided by Energy Fitness, a folklorico dance performance by students of Washington Early Childhood Center, Maria Azarte and Maria Lara.
Giron himself will take the stage as well with his impersonator show.
Other musical performances and DJ music will be provided throughout the day.
“It’s good to revisit the history of this event,” Giron said. “Cinco de mayo, which translates to May 5, is a celebration commemorating victory at the battle of Puebla, which was won by Mexico in a battle against the French army in 1862.”
The celebration was popularized in California and has spread across the country. Cinco de Mayo symbolizes the defense of freedoms. It represents a victory for the underdog, and is a great way to showcase Mexican and Hispanic cultural arts, heritage and food.
The Cinco de Mayo celebration at Reagan Park promises fun for the entire family. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic event.
