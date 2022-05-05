Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.