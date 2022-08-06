After a two-year delay due to COVID, the Palestine Police Department is excited to announce the return of Citizens on Patrol classes.
The Citizens on Patrol program is a significant source of police support. Volunteers donate their time to patrol neighborhoods while driving a marked Citizens on Patrol vehicle.
Palestine Police Department Community Liaison Michele Herbert said the COPS volunteers are highly appreciated by the department.
“They are absolutely loved by the officers,” Herbert said. “Many of the volunteers in the program now have been with the department for several years. The officers are familiar with them and it’s a highlight of their day when they are able to interact with them.”
Participants are trained by an officer with the Palestine Police Department in areas such as crime prevention and how to spot suspicious and criminal activity.
COP members hold fundraisers throughout the year and help purchase supplies or other items such as water and Gatorade for the officers during the hot summer days. They also assist in various activities throughout the year, such as the Dogwood Festival, Hot Pepper Festival, National Night Out and the National Drug Take Back events.
Interested individuals must fill out an application and have a background check before being accepted for the class.
“We plan to have training classes every three to four months,” Herbert said. “We are looking forward to bringing more volunteers into the program.”
Training will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Palestine Police Department Support Services Building, 310 W Debard Street.
Individuals interested in joining Citizens on Patrol must meet the following requirements:
· Be at least 21 years of age,
· Pass a background check,
· Complete the four-hour COP training course, and
· Obtain CJIS Certification.
Applications for the training course must be filled out online at www.cityofpalestinetx.com/277/Citizens-on-Patrol.
For more information contact Herbert, at 903-731-8418 or by email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.