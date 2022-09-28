After a previous vote to accept a higher no-new-revenue tax rate, Palestine City Council voted Monday evening to officially adopt a new lower rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The council clarified during its Aug. 8 meeting that the tax rate could be changed prior to the Sept. 26 vote to officially adopt the rate. The council held public hearings regarding the tax rate during the Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 regular council meetings.
The no-new-revenue rate accepted in August was .0695999. City Manager Teresa Herrera explained that a balanced budget rate of .662007 had originally been proposed but waiting until the end of September to adopt the new rate allowed them to see what neighboring cities would be doing.
“Neighboring cities gave significant pay increases, focusing on civil service, and we are asking you to do the same,” Herrera said. “Adopting the rate of .673774 will allow us to have a balanced budget, which is still a penny lower than the current rate.”
The city’s current tax rate is .0683774.
According to Herrera, the new lower rate allows for $270,000 in pay increases for city civil service employees as well as budget increases of $10,000 for BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society and $30,000 for NET Health Services.
The council voted unanimously to adopt the proposed rate.
In other business the council recognized Palestine Police Officer Isiah Pettigrew as Anderson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Pettigrew was presented the award by American Legion Post 85 Commander Brian Alston.
Other agenda items approved by the council included:
· the consent agenda items,
· maintenance and operation and debt service rates,
· the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 annual budget,
· commission and advisory board appointments,
· a resolution for delegating duties to the Palestine Economic Development Corporation Director/Officer,
· and the management services agreement between the city of Palestine and PEDC.
An item regarding approval of new playground equipment for Greens Park and Calhoun Park was removed from the agenda. The cancellation of another Parks and Recreation project allowed the new equipment to be moved to the approved budget and no longer needed council approval.
