The city of Palestine recently announced a note of good cheer to water customers for the holidays. The water department will leave the water on for those who find themselves a little short in December.
A notice was posted on the city’s Community Information page on Facebook announcing “No Disconnects in December.”
According to the post the city of Palestine will not disconnect for non-payment during the month of December. The announcement further clarifies that the grace period only applies to active accounts during the month of December.
“The city of Palestine tries to offer this for residents every year around this time,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “We recognize that the holidays are difficult for many people, so we try to help lighten the load if we can.”
The city has offered relief of this nature in years past, with variances from year to year. The concession is not state-mandated, but simply a courtesy to residents during the holidays.
"Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, but many people struggle at this time,” said Palestine Mayor Justin Florence. “We just want to lessen the load in hopes that it helps the community have a more enjoyable holiday."
Late notices will continue to be sent and late fees will still apply if applicable. Disconnects will resume after the one-time pass.
For more information call 903-731-8400 or visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
