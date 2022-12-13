Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.