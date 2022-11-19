The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 25:
• City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• The Palestine Library - Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• Waste Connections will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. City garbage routes will change as follows: Thursday’s route will be run on Friday, Nov. 25; Friday’s route will run on Saturday, Nov. 26.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 26.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine at 903-731-8415 or by email at cmadmin@palestine-tx.org.
