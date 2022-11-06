The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Veterans Day Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 14.
• City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• The Palestine Library - Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254 and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
