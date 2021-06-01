The City of Palestine experienced a domestic wastewater spill near the Town Creek area early Tuesday morning.
Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 1, a major creek bank located on Town Creek, just south of Highway 79 W, downstream to the Keechi Creek and to the Trinity River, collapsed causing a 24-inch gravity main to collapse into the creek. The break is believed to have been caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the area.
As of 2 p.m., the city of Palestine estimated a total of 2 million gallons per day (MGD) of wastewater have been spilled. City of Palestine crews are currently working to contain the problem.
No city drinking water systems have been affected.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill.
TCEQ recommends the following:
1.) Persons using private wells for drinking water which are located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
2.) The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
3.) If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Palestine website at http://cityofpalestinetx.com/ and the city’s Facebook page at @PalestineTX for updates on the current situation.
For more information, contact Benjamin Day, Wastewater Plant Supervisor at 903-731-8423 or by email at bday@palestine-tx.org
