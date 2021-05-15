The Palestine City Council approved a new mural arts program to enhance the downtown area and promote the arts during its regularly scheduled meeting on May 10.
The program was proposed to the council by Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum.
Through this program, murals will be placed in locations visible from a public street, sidewalk or right-of-way that are accessible to the public with the hope of attracting visitors and tourists to the city.
Raum said she had planned to present this program in 2020, but due to the pandemic decided to wait.
Funding for this program is being provided from the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues. According to Raum, up to 15% of the HOT tax can be used to protect the arts. A sum of $24,000 in HOT tax funds have been budgeted for this project.
The city has also defined criteria to be followed for each art installment and will have approval over the artist rendering selected for each canvas space/location.
Property owners in Palestine will work with artists to establish a plan and costs for the project. The artist is responsible for all necessary supplies for the canvas and will be paid in two separate payments. The art and the amount awarded for each project will be defined in a Request for Quote/Request for Proposal.
All murals are required to have an anti-graffiti coating applied to them.
Once complete, the sponsor and the artist will be responsible for maintenance, repairs, restoration of the mural, including graffiti abatement, for a period of 60 months after the date of completion of the project. After the end of the 60 month maintenance period, the sponsor can choose to remove or alter the mural, however, the sponsor must first notify the city of its plans and provide the city an opportunity to make recommendations to the sponsor concerning the canvas space.
Property owners interested in being a sponsor should contact Raum.
For questions or more information, call 903-723-3053 or email mraum@palestine-tx.org.
