The city of Palestine set its proposed tax rate $0.712096 on Monday.
Public hearings on the proposed tax rate and the 2022 budget have been set by the council for Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.
During a review of the proposed tax rate on Aug. 9, City Finance Director Roxanne Briley told the council she made a mistake in the voter approval rate, which she publicly said was $0.805648 on Aug. 3and that rate was actually $0.757409.
“This is the tax ceiling you are voting on tonight,” Briley said. “It is not the tax rate or the final, but it is the amount you would not be able to exceed and you will not be able to exceed the $0.757409 without trigging an automatic election.”
Briley said should they set it at a lower rate, they would not be able to readjust the number if they did.
Councilman Dustin Frazier asked if the budget would be balanced with the rate of $0.681391.
“Yes sir, it would be structurally balanced,” Briley said. “Meaning that the continuing revenues exceed the continuing expenses, but when you actually look at it in numbers, there is about a $100,000 deficiency, but that is because of one time items like the room of this building that are included in the budget.”
Frazier said he did not want to go over $0.681391unless the council started talking about giving pay raises to employees.
Councilmember Ava Harmon said she preferred to stay at the $0.681391 rate.
Florence said he was in agreement, if they were going to raise the tax rate by two cents, then they were going to have to discuss giving the employees a pay raise.
“Y’all have done a good job with the budget, it’s extremely lean," Florence said. "There is really nothing else we can cut from it. And like anyone else, I pay taxes, so if we go up, that affects myself as well, but I don’t want to do that unless we are going to do something for the employees. If we need to have another budget meeting about that, then maybe we need to. It’s gonna be up to the rest of the council, but if we’re not going to do that then I want to leave it at the $0.682391. But at some point we are going to have to look at raising so we can get to a position with finances so that we can be proactive and not reactive to everything.”
Harmon made a motion to set the rate at the $0.681391 rate, but the motion died for a lack of a second.
Florence made to motion to set the proposed tax rate at the De Minimis rate, $0.712096.
Frazier seconded. The vote was four to three with Florence, Friazer, Vickey Chivers and Larissa Loveless in favor and Mayor Dana Goolsby, Harmon and Krissy Clark voting against.
The council approved a hotel occupancy tax application for Palestine YMCA – Chick-Fil-A Fall Classic Soccer Tournament for the amount of $8,500 and heard a presentation regarding the allocation of cost savings on health benefits.
John Wilbanks, owner of Palestine Tire Center, addressed the city during public comments with regard to private businesses, like lawn services and taxidermists who work out of their garages, who are not paying taxes and enforcement.
Although a public hearing regarding a request for a zoning change at 111 Moore Dr. Moore, Frank Block 1 Lot 12 was on the agenda, it was not held and no action was taken on this agenda item.
The council opened and received bids for the Lamar St. resurfacing project, the Highland Drive resurfacing project, the murals on the Palestine Herald-Press footing wall and the Visitor Center/Farmers Market restroom and the labor and parts for the 24-inch sewer creek crossing. No action was taken.
The consent agenda items approved, in one vote, were:
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for: labor and parts only, respectively, to replace the waterline on Salt Works Road, between Basset Road and Thomas Road; the right-of-way clearing out to Palestine Railroad park; labor and parts only, respectively, on waterline replace out to Palestine Railroad Park; Water Treatment Plant chemicals; Streets Department asphalt and road base material.
• authorization for staff to apply for the emergency connectivity fund to acquire equipment for the library for lending to patrons;
•adding Policy 6.03.01 Public Safety Quarantine leave policy and Police 6.03.02 Mental Health Leave for police officers and fire fighters to personnel policies under Section 6;
• an ordinance amending Article V. Parks and Recreation areas, Section 86-128. Hours of operation to parks will be open to the public from dawn to dusk;
•authorization of payment of invoices over $25,000;
The council went into executive session to discuss Economic Development negotiations, consult with their attorney on pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement offer and the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property: Community Forest, Carnegie Library, Reagan School and Howard House.
They returned to open session at 7:23 p.m. and adjourned.
