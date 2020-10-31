The Palestine city council approved almost $575,000 in funding of projects from the over $1 million in
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Grant on Monday, Oct. 26.
This grant was passed by Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27.
This over $2 trillion economic relief package aims to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 and is meant to provide fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, and preserves jobs for American industries.
As a local government, Palestine is eligible for a slice of $150 billion in funds that Congress earmarked for state and local, and tribal governments coping with COVID-19 in March.
CARES Act funds must be used to provide needs or services related to the community’s needs for dealing with COVID-19. Restrictions by the federal government and state have been made on how the money can be used with 75% required to be spent on COVID related expenses not already budgeted. Once that money is allotted, then the remaining 25% will be largely used to help local school districts with COVID related expenses.
The City of Palestine can receive a little over $1 million of these funds with restrictions if the city can budget the amount available by the deadlines given by the State and Federal Government.
Mayor Steve Presley said the time deadlines given by the State is extremely short and does not give time for the usual bidding process. Presley also said that if the city does not find use for the money that the whole grant would go back to the state and the city would lose out.
The Palestine City Council decided to give a large portion of its CARES Act Grant, to its local schools districts in a special meeting on Oct. 5. Part of the remaining money was allocated in a vote by the city council on Oct. 26.
In Monday’s meeting, the council approved the following:
• Pediatrics Associates will receive two sanitizing cordless foggers, a case of oxide disinfectant, nitrite gloves, face shields, touch-less hand sanitizer dispensers, hand sanitizer, cfold towels, cleaning wipes, gowns and to reimbursed for plexiglass barriers material and labor total cost of the project $7,022.41
• Greenbriar Nursing Home will receive 400 N95 masks, 300 gowns, Lysol wipes, Lysol spray, Backpack fogger with disinfectant at a cost of $4,616.45.
• The University of Texas at Tyler-Palestine campus will receive automated paper towel dispensers, auto soap dispensers, auto faucets, auto flush valves, hand sanitizer and subject to review by council hand wash sinks the total cost if the sinks are approved will be $34,596.96.
• Christian Heritage Academy will receive sanitizer, nitrite gloves, Lysol spray, Lysol wipes for the remaining of the school year at a cost of $6,172.09
• City will receive laptops at a cost of $34,985.87
• City will modify city building facilities to add touch-less toilets, sinks, water fountains, soap dispensers and other bathroom items to protect users from the coronavirus at a cost of $147,606.25.
• City of Palestine Parks and Recreation will receive concrete work to promote social distancing and modify park facilities to protect users from Coronavirus at a cost of $86,002.40.
• And the city council approved concrete work at the athletic complex and Texas State Railroad for engineering fees and materials of $451,279.68.
