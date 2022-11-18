Palestine City Council met in a special session Thursday to canvass election returns from the special election held on Nov. 8 to fill the unexpired term of office for City Council District 6.
The results of the election showed a very close race with Langdon Elliott receiving 37.01% of the vote, Christopher Gibbs receiving 31.82% and Mary Cox receiving 31.17%. The council voted unanimously to declare the official results.
Because no candidate received a majority of the votes, Elliott and Gibbs will face off in a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6, with early voting to be held from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Both early voting and election day voting will be held at City Hall.
“Just a clarification, Dec. 6 is a Tuesday, and it would be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “We would only have one week of early voting with no extended hours. It would be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for one week.”
The council also appointed Marilyn Barnes as presiding judge over the election and Dorothy Jackson as alternate judge.
Palestine City Hall is located at 504 N. Queen St.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com or call 903-731-8400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.