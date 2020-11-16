The Palestine City Council approved the canvassed election returns for Proposition 1 Monday, Nov. 16, welcoming TahWahKaro Distilling Company to Palestine.
Justin Jackson, who co-owns TahWahKaro with his three brothers, approached the city of Palestine earlier this year with a proposal to move their Grapevine distillery, founded in 2016, to Palestine.
The brothers were looking for a venue that would provide for growth, allowing them to build an outdoor stage for entertainment as well as tours and product tastings on site.
“When we found the Coors building, we got really excited about it because it seems to really fit what we want to do,” Jackson said. “We want to have an event space. We want to have a lot of tours and a lot of people coming through.”
The only thing standing in the way of the company moving to Palestine was a limited zoning for the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Proposition No. 1 proposed adding two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages in order to bring to be located in the old Coors plant, 100 Church St.
The city council ordered the special election July 27 for the purpose of changing Article 11 of the City Charter to add the two additional street blocks.
The city held a joint election with the county during the Nov. 3 General Election and the results according to City Manager Teresa Herrera were 3,632 For 1,879 Against , which translates to 65% in favor.
The election results clear the way for the distillery to relocate.
Loosely translated, TahWahKaro means “bend in the river” in the Caddo Indian language.
“It’s about being and getting outside and enjoying the environment that you’re in,” Jackson said.
Palestine Economic Development has been largely behind bringing this new business to the community and is pleased with the outcome of the general election.
“We are very happy with the outcome and what that will mean for Palestine in terms of tourism, manufacturing jobs and investment,” said Lisa Denton, PEDC Director. “We appreciate the support of the community, and believe that the impact of this project will be greater than initially anticipated, based on the plans the company has for the property.”
