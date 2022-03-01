The city of Palestine completed its cleanup of Blue Lake in three days.
Envirodredge, out of New Summerfield, began the cleanup of the lake’s aquatic grass Tuesday, Feb. 8
According to Director Pasty Smith, members of the Parks & Recreation Department cleared the outer banks of the lake to allow for more accessible fishing. Smith said they also cut and cleared out a bunch of trees.
Palestine has plans to clean all four of its lakes.
“We are hoping to get Lower Lake and Upper Lake done this next bud- get year,” Smith said. She said she expects it will also take three days each to clean those lakes.
Blue Lake is located on Armory Road behind the armory. The city of Palestine Parks Department hosted a Family Fish Day event Jan. 15 at Blue Lake.
Parks and Recreation plans to host another Family Fish Day in June and will be stocking Blue Lake with channel catfish for that event.
Blue Lake is open to the public for fishing daily. You must have a Texas fishing license to fish.
Smith said Blue Lake is large enough to allow for kayaking, flat bottomed boats and those with up to five horse power motors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.