Officials with the BARC Anderson County Humane Society told city council members Tuesday they will need an annual donation of $25,000 in order to operate their Palestine facility.
The city, Finance Director Jim Mahoney told the council during Tuesday’s regular meeting, has been donating this amount to BARC for roughly eight years. There has never been a formal contract, however, compelling the city to do so.
“I’m tired of handshake deals,” District 5 Council member Dana Goolsby told council members. “I’m an animal lover, but out of principle, I will vote no on any handshake deal.”
Anderson County Humane Society Board President Virginia Hightower told the Herald-Press Wednesday she has always wanted a contract. City officials, she said, told her they didn’t want to be locked into anything permanent.
“We already have a 30 year contract with the city,” she said. “It provides for our utilities, building, land, and one phone line. The monetary donation, however, is something else, and was never included in the contract.”
Hightower said the money from the city has been instrumental in keeping BARC afloat. The shelter’s profits, including donations from sources like the city, county, and private donors, typically fall short of its nearly $300,000 in annual expenses.
“Around 50 % of the animals brought into our shelter are from Palestine,” she said. “If the city had to run its own shelter, it would cost exponentially more than the donation we’re asking for.”
Mayor Steve Presley agreed, but said he would like a cost-benefit analysis to outline the value of the Humane Society for residents.
“Sometimes people only concentrate on the money going out, and don’t see the benefit from it,” he said. “I think it would be helpful to see how much BARC does for our community.”
Hightower said board members will be working with the city on the contract, and expect the matter to be voted on at the next city council meeting.
“The council members seemed very positive about it,” she said. “If they vote yes, then it will need to be approved by our board, as well. Hopefully it happens soon; we’re already full again, and we’re running out of money.”
