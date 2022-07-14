Palestine City Council met on Monday, July 11 and approved the resignation of District 4 City Councilman Dustin Frazier.
“Dustin Fraizer submitted a letter of resignation on Monday, June 27, effective immediately,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “I have attached a copy of the letter. City council needs to accept the resignation. The term for District 4 will expire in May 2023. Per our charter provision, when a vacancy occurs in the city council or mayor, the remaining members of the council shall, within ten days, appoint a qualified person from the vacated district to fill the unexpired term.”
In his resignation letter, Frazier explained the reason for his resignation.
“It is with great sadness that I must resign effective immediately,” Fraiser said. “My wife and I had an opportunity to chase a dream and we took it. We sold our house and I no longer live in District 4.”
Herrera proposed a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 to interview candidates for the vacated seat.
“Anyone who wishes to submit an application must be 21 years of age and must have been a resident of Palestine and District 4 for 12 months,” Herrera said. “They must also be a qualified voter in the state of Texas.”
Herrera proposed that all applicants submit a basic resume to the City Secretary by Thursday, July 14 and that the council would conduct interviews Monday, July 18 and make an appointment at that time.
The council approved the special meeting for next Monday.
Also discussed by the council was a specific use permit to allow the placement of a manufactured home at 709 Burkitt Street. The council had tabled the matter last month so that the applicant, Gwendolyn Brown, could be present to answer any questions.
After a lengthy discussion, much of which centered on whether or not to allow manufactured housing in or near the city’s historical district, the council did not have the required four votes for the application to pass, therefore it was denied at this time.
Other agenda items approved by the council include:
• Appointments to the Building and Standards Commission: Mark Henderson was reappointed to Place 2 with a term to expire September 30, 2023 and Randy Gilbert was appointed to vacant Place 7 with an unexpired term to expire September 30, 2022.
• Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission: Jennifer Thomason was reappointed to Place 4 with a term to expire September 30, 2023 and Alex Nemer II to Place 7 with a term to expire September 30, 2022.
• Appointment to the Tourism Advisory Board: Michael Nichols was appointed to vacant Place 2 with an unexpired term to expire September 30, 2023.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of June 24.
• Authorization of City Manager to seek sealed bids for asphalt resurfacing on Saltworks Road in between Thomas Road and Bassett Road.
• Authorization of City Manager to seek sealed bids for asphalt resurfacing S. Sylvan Avenue from Gay Avenue to Vaughn Street.
• Expenditures over $25,000.
• AJR Media Group 2022 Marketing Package in the amount of $24,706.16.
No closed session was necessary for this meeting and Mayor Justin Florence adjourned the meeting at 6:24 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.