The Palestine City Council approved interim city manager Teresa Herrera as its new city manager and welcomed Krissy Clark as the new District 5 councilmember during Monday’s meeting.
Clark was sworn in by Judge Brenda Johnson at the beginning of the regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting of the Palestine City Council.
During the city manager’s report, Herrera informed the council that two town hall meetings would be held, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 with regard to the proposed city budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
During the meeting, the council discussed and approved:
• the appointment of April Shaner to vacant Place 7 to expire Sept. 30, 2022 and Maricela Rangel to vacant Place 2 with term to expire Sept. 30, 2021 to the Main Street Advisory Board;
• Lemone Reece to Place 6 replacing Diane Davis and Davi Killion to Place 7 replacing Billy Miller with a term to expire Sept. 20, 2022 for the Parks Advisory Board;
• the consent agenda items, including minutes from the May council meetings, invoices over $25,000 and a request for proposal bid to Alfa Laval, Inc. in the amount of $248,315 for a new decanter centrifuge for the city Wastewater Treatment Plant;
• downtown lighting project for Palestine Main Street beautification projects;
• a revised Chapter 380 agreement with Palestine Mall Redevelopment LLC.
The council went into executive session at 5:57 p.m. to discuss the hiring of a new city manager as well as economic development prospects, real property and pending litigation or settlements including Laza and Union Pacific Railroad during its executive session.
They returned to open session at 8:36 p.m. at which time Larissa Loveless made a motion to hire Herrera as city manager. Justin Florence seconded. Loveless, Florence, Mayor Dana Goolsby and Clark were in favor. Dustin Frazier, Vickey Chivers and Ava Harmon were against. The motion passed and Herrera will serve as the new city manager.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
