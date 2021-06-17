The city council continues to work with the Palestine Economic Development Corporation to sell the Palestine Mall. During its regular bi-monthly meeting on Monday, at city hall, the council approved a seventh amendment to the purchase and sale agreement with Christon Co.
The council also approved a new lease with Results CX and negotiations with PEDC and Prospects #1040, #1041 and #1042. No details, including location or type of business were given on these prospective projects that were approved.
The council gave a directive to city staff to pay the first month’s payment regarding the ice/snow storm recovery in the amount of $264,955.75 owed by the city, under protest, in the hopes that current lawsuits being filed by other municipalities will gain traction and the city won’t have to pay the amount due.
During the meeting, the council also approved:
• the minutes from meetings and work sessions in October 2020, November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021;
• Change Order Request 1 - City of Palestine Lamar Street Water and Sewer Replacement;
• an expenditure of $28,248.96 to repair the city’s Case 580N backhoe;
• and an ordinance amending Chapter 98, Utilities; Section 98-82 Water Taps and Sections 98-92 Charges for Sewer Tap and Installation on new installations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.