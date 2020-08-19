The Palestine City Council approved the proposed no new revenue tax rate of .683774 per $100 of property value for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during a special meeting on Monday.
The newly approved tax rate is less than one fourth of a penny higher, than the current tax rate, which is .681277 cents per $100 of property value.
According to Mayor Steve Presley, the new rate is expected to produce approximately the same property tax revenue for the city in the new budget as last year’s rate did in the current budget.
The 2020-2021 proposed city budget $13,838,458, coming in $1 million lower than last year’s proposed budget of $14,927,904.
With a current shortfall of over $1 million, Presley said city administration is bracing for more shortfalls in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Among the shortfalls expected, the city is facing a 10% cut in its General Fund.
“Our saving grace will be an increase in our sales tax income,” Presley said. “Due to the coronavirus, more people have been shopping locally, which has been a huge help and the city is now receiving sales tax income from online shopping, which we fought so hard for.”
The overall certified taxable value in property is down compared to last year.
The rate increase is minimal, not every taxpayer will be impacted. A rise in a residents taxes will be based more on their property valuation.
The city council will hold a public hearings on the tax rate during its Sept. 14 at City Hall, 501 North Queen Street in Palestine.
The tax notices for all taxing entities in the city and county will be mailed to taxpayers in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.