Steve Presley handed his gavel over to Palestine’s new mayor, District 5 Councilmember Dana Goolsby, during the city council meeting Monday.
The council approved a canvass of the votes from a manual recount of the June 12 mayoral runoff election. Goolsby recused herself while the vote totals between she and Mitchell Jordan were considered. The election was certified and Goolsby was sworn in.
During the meeting, the council approved the consent agenda items in one vote. Those items were:
• approval of a downtown grant not to exceed $750 for Madison Graves, owner of Shearz & Beerz;
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for the Mural Arts Program;
• authorization for the city manager to issue a proposal to enter into a new agreement with NASA on a space at the airport;
• approval of AJR Media Group’s 2022 marketing package;
• a resolution amending authorized representatives for the city’s investment held with Tex Star;
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids on labor and parts for 24-inch sewer creek crossing on FM 1990;
• and authorization to update official contacts and signers for the city of Palestine’s BNY Mellon Account.
During regular agenda items, the council approved an ordinance establishing maximum reasonable, and prudent rates of speed of 55 miles-per-hour to 65 miles-per-hour on certain portions of Hwy 79 within limits.
The council tabled discussion and any action on a proposal by John Price for Palestine’s Railroad Heritage Center.
During executive session the council discussed the sale of the Palestine Mall property and were updated on all pending litigation, including cases with Laza and Union Pacific Railroad.
When they reconvened in open session, the council approved a lease agreement for the library. With no further businesses they adjourned.
