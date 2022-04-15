The Palestine City Council recently recognized a group of teachers and first responders for their heroism in saving the life of a Palestine Independent School District employee.
“All of these men and women are true heroes,” said Councilman Justin Florence. “Their quick thinking, training and selflessness acts are the reason why the gentleman is alive. I’m proud to work with these individuals at PISD and with our great first responders in the city of Palestine.”
According to Florence, the PISD employee was not feeling well and was told to go to the hospital and get checked out. Florence said the man got into his vehicle and went a very short distance before he collapsed with a heart attack.
Within four minutes, Athletic Trainer Bethony Coyne, Firefighter Instructor J.P. Manley and Coach D.J. Wright were at the man’s side, using an automated external defibrillator to revive him.
Florence said this quick response time saved the man’s life. He said the PISD employee had what is referred to as a “widow-maker” and the fatality rate is usually 85%.
Palestine Fire Department Engine 3 Crew members Jestan Hucklebridge, Devin Jackson and Kristopher Lawhorn, PFD Ladder 1 Crew members Garrett Blalock, Derek Hunt and Joshua Thompson and Officers Justin Huddleston, Andrew Link, Colton McCoy and Brian Lintner of the Palestine Police Department all responded to the call.
The PISD is also proud of its employees for their quick thinking and acting to save the employees life.
“We work hard in the district to prepare for emergency situations,” said Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director for PISD. “Each and every employee who played a role in coming to the assistance of the employee in crisis performed their task with textbook perfection. An employees life was saved by the fast action and skill of those employees who acted. I am so proud of each of them.”
