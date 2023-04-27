The Palestine City Council voted unanimously Monday to review the qualifications of Council members under the City Charter.
The ordinance was put on the agenda after claims that District 5 Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Krissy Clark owed delinquent taxes to the city, therefore rendering her unqualified to sit on council or to run for the office of Mayor.
The allegations sparked rumors and talk across social media, including threats of protest and litigation from opposing candidates.
According to Clark, the issue stemmed from her husband having filed for an over-65 exemption which allowed them a tax deferral on their property taxes, a common and encouraged allowance for citizens over the age of 65.
"When I initially ran, and I read that, it said you could not have a delinquency and I thought to myself, we have a deferral that is in place with his over-65 exemption, and did not think twice about it," Clark said. "Because in my mind, the deferrals he had in place were not the same thing as a delinquency."
During a public hearing regarding the ordinance, Mayor Justin Florence asked City Manager Teresa Herrera to clarify that no amendments were being made to the city charter.
"We are not making any amendments to the charter," Herrera said. "We don't have the power to do so."
City Attorney Rezzin Pullum added that there were deeper reasons for addressing the subject on the agenda during the meeting.
"The duty is ours to check qualifications of each of our members, and in becoming aware of this issue, this has the potential to repeat itself," Pullum said. "So rather than seeing that continue to repeat itself down the line we needed to address it now to maintain transparency."
Pullum proposed automatic qualification checks for candidates and sitting members in January, when new candidates file, in June, following May elections and after any general or special or runoff election.
More than a dozen people stood and spoke during the public hearing. The meeting remained civil during the portion where citizens spoke in favor of the ordinance, but quickly turned contentious as accusatory tones took their toll as the time to speak against the ordinance took place.
Mayoral candidate and former Council Member Mitchell Jordan questioned the council's reasoning for the ordinance.
"If the council does not like me, y'all can decide because it don't fit in the charter, right?” he said.
The line of questioning pushed Mayor Justin Florence to an angry response, causing Pullum to intervene and request to address Jordan.
"The qualifications are set,” Pullum said. “You guys set that. There is a whole section for that that discusses the additional qualifications to be a candidate. We can't input our own standards for what qualifies you. What we're looking at are the set standards of the election code, Texas state law and what is specifically voted on and elected in our charter. The part of our charter that we're addressing is the delinquency. We're not adding who we like or what the subjectiveness of it is."
The council took a 10-minute recess and returned to a calmer atmosphere. Once everyone had spoken during the public hearing, the council moved forward with its regular business, at this point some three hours into the meeting.
The council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance authorizing the review of Council member qualifications and authorizing City Council determinations on the qualifications of Council members under the City Charter.
In other business the council approved a zoning change from Suburban Residential to Retail Commercial at 106 Wesley Drive, also known as MCFARLANE ESTATES #3, being a portion of Lot 8B consisting of approximately 0.38 acres, but declined to take action on an ordinance for a zoning change from Suburban Residential to Retail Commercial at 106 Wesley Drive, also known as MCFARLANE ESTATES #3, a portion of Lot 8B, save and except approximately 0.38 acres, Lot 8C, Lot 8D, and Lot 8D1 pending further review.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing a project of the Palestine Economic Development Corporation, a Type B Economic Development Sales Corporation, and those project-related expenditures in furtherance of the PEDC's Economic Development Grant to Texas Futura, LLC.
They also unanimously approved naming the half-basketball court at Larry Street Park in honor of late Mayor Pro Tem Vickey L. Chivers. The council decided that the pavilion at the park will be considered for re-naming in the future and research will be done as to the legality of naming the entire park in honor of Chivers.
The council then went into executive session. Upon returning to open session a motion was made and seconded to gift city-owned property located at 806 W. Oak Street, 808 W. Oak Street, and 810 W. Oak Street to the Railroad Heritage Center.
