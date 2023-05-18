Palestine City Council set the mayoral runoff election for Saturday, June 24.
A runoff election is required for the position of Palestine Mayor between Krissy Clark, who garnered 46% of the vote, and Mitchell Jordan who came in second with 41%. Joe Baxter received 9.84%, and Mike Ezzell received 2.49% of the votes.
Ezzell filed a Certificate of Withdrawal on April 27, however the last day for a ballot candidate in a general election to submit a certificate of withdrawal was February 24, therefore he could not be removed from the ballot.
A runoff is required due to no candidate receiving 50% or more of the votes cast in the May 6 election.
In District 4 Incumbent Kenneth Davidson won with 54% of the vote to Greg Lindsey's 46% and in District 6 Incumbent Christopher Gibbs won with 70% of the vote to Mary Cox's 30%.
The council passed the election resolution during a special called meeting Monday, May 15.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 12 through June 20 and extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be provided on Tuesday, June 13, Thursday June 15 and Tuesday, June 20. The third day of extended hours on Thursday are provided due to the Juneteenth holiday, which falls on Friday, June 19.
All polling will take place at City Hall, located at 504 N Queen St.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
