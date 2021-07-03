PALESTINE CITY COUNCIL

The Palestine City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to appoint a representative to City Council District 5.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, the Palestine City Council will hold a special meeting to appoint a new representative to fill the seat which was previously held by newly elected mayor, Dana Goolsby.

As per the city charter, Section 4.8. on vacancies: “When a vacancy occurs in the city council or mayor, the remaining members of the council shall, within 10 days, appoint a qualified person from the vacated district to fill the unexpired term.”

District 5 residents are encouraged to submit a letter of interest via email to therrera@palestine-tx.org no later than 5 p.m., July 6.

To apply, the individual must currently be a resident citizen of the city of Palestine, at least 21 years of age, and have been a resident of the city of Palestine and in the applicable district for a period of 12 months.

