The Palestine City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to appoint a representative to City Council District 5.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, the Palestine City Council will hold a special meeting to appoint a new representative to fill the seat which was previously held by newly elected mayor, Dana Goolsby.
As per the city charter, Section 4.8. on vacancies: “When a vacancy occurs in the city council or mayor, the remaining members of the council shall, within 10 days, appoint a qualified person from the vacated district to fill the unexpired term.”
District 5 residents are encouraged to submit a letter of interest via email to therrera@palestine-tx.org no later than 5 p.m., July 6.
To apply, the individual must currently be a resident citizen of the city of Palestine, at least 21 years of age, and have been a resident of the city of Palestine and in the applicable district for a period of 12 months.
