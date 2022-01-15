Voting districts in the city of Palestine have been slightly altered based on the 2020 census. After being presented two plans, the council unanimously approved Plan 1A, recommended by the City Manager Teresa Herrera during its Monday, Jan. 10. meeting.
During its regular agenda, the council also approved a grant with the Texas Water Development Board for dam improvements at all four city lakes, authorizing the mayor as the designed representative of the city to execute grant agreements for funding in the amount of $396,000, a resolution setting two public hearings on Feb. 14 for the annexation of a portion of State Highway 19, and a resolution setting a public hearing on Feb. 14 for annexation of Kim’s #45.
During board appointments, the council approved:
• Christopher Gibbs to Place 4 on the Airport Advisory Board, replacing Steven Brannon, with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2022,
• Stephanie Wright to the vacant Place 1 on the Library Advisory Board, term expiring Sept. 30, 2023,
• and Lynn Calcote to the vacant Place 6 on the Library Advisory Board, term expiring Sept. 30, 2022.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the following consent agenda items:
• minutes from council meetings held on July 8, July 9, Jul 12, July 26, Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 in 2021,
• a Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant application submitted by Mount Vernon AME church in the amount of $15,000,
• authorization for the city manager to execute a contract with AJR Media Group for the 2022 Digital media Plan for Tourism Marketing in the amount of $20,000,
• authorization for the city manager to purchase a Type 5 Brush Truck through Texas Fire Apparatus in the amount of $206,200,
• the authorization for the city manager to secure services from KSA to conduct Student Scope of Work at Palestine Municipal Airport in the amount of $32,100,
• the authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for parts only on waterline and sewer line replacements on Sylvan Avenue form E. Park Avenue to Gay Avenue,
• the authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for labor only on waterline and sewer line replacement on Sylvan Avenue from E. Park Avenue to Gay Avenue,
• the authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for resurfacing following waterline an sewer line replacements on Sylvan Avenue form E. Park Avenue to Gay Avenue,
• an ordinance amending Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget to allow for hospital lift station upgrade, water treatment generator and wastewater plant centrifuge upgrade for public works,
• and expenditures over $25,000.
The council went into Executive Session to discuss pending and contemplated litigation, the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property, and deliberation on the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee including Palestine Economic Development Director, Development Services Director and Finance Director at 6:10 p.m. It returned to open session at 7:51 p.m., took no action and with no further business called adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.