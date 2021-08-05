This article is the first in a series about city services, capital projects and the 2022 fiscal budget for the city of Palestine.
Only 10 interested citizens attended the city’s second public hearing on the 2022 fiscal year’s proposed tax rate, budget and proposed projects Tuesday, Aug. 3.
No one showed up for Monday’s public hearing.
Mayor Dana Goolsby, who was attending the meeting by Zoom, called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. All other council members were present for the meeting.
The hearing began with City Manager Teresa Herrera explaining the sections of city utility bills for residential and commercial accounts.
After being questioned by Councilman Justin Florence, Herrera shared that the $6.30 per month fee for water meter replacement will stop once all of the city meters have been replaced and the sewer surcharge of $8.92, for an EPS non-compliance mandate, will also stop once that has been paid in full, eventually cutting about $15 off water bills monthly.
Roxanne Briley, the city finance director, led the council through a powerpoint presentation on the proposed sales tax and property tax rates.
Briley said city’s sales tax rate is currently 8.25% with 6.25% going to the State of Texas, 0.50% going to Anderson County, 1.00% going to the city of Palestine – regular rate, 0.125% going to city of Palestine – property tax relief, 0.125% going to street maintenance/repair and 0.25 going to economic/industrial development Sec 4-B – PEDC.
The proposed tax rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is $0.681391, the no-new revenue rate is $0.654610, the voter approved rate is $0.805648 and the De Minimis rate is $0.709445.
The proposed rate, with a tax levy at 98.5% would generate $7,238,540; the no-new revenue rate would generate $6,954,040; the voter approved rate, would generate $8,558,544 and the DeMinimis rate would generate $7,536,562.
Hererra noted that the funds raised by local taxes provides services, including police and fire protection.
Briley went over the proposed budget, including revenues and expenses and proposed projects through the issuance of one or more series of the city’s combination tax revenue certificates of obligation.
The proposed budget for 2022 is $77,660,919 with an operating budget of $33,545,720 and a capital budget for long-term capital improvements of $44,115,199.
An increase in services, after closing the sanitation fund, is $3,579,120 and the one time Coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds are $2,196,622.
The expenditure highlights are $2,396,622 funding for street maintenance, a one-time salary premium payment of $345,766 to employees, who have not received a raise in two years. There is also a transfer of $315,000 to the airport fund to go with matching funds for an Airport TxDOT Grant of $1,530,000 for runway improvements.
The city bond process will be $25,510,00 for Series 2021A Certificates of Obligation with a projected interest income of $2,551 for a total revenue of $25,512,551. This is the total amount the council will have for capital projects with $41,844 reserved for the library. And the city has received $462,615 in hotel/motel occupancy tax funds to be used for specified items/events.
“Twenty-five million sounds great, but staff has requested $52 million, so you’ll have a hard decision to make to go through these projects and decide how best to allocate the fund,” Brinley said.
There were questions from the audience as to why the city was spending so much money at the airport and not on city streets that need to be addressed. Herrera explained they were receiving a 25/75% grant from TxDOT and would actually be spending more on roads than on the airport project.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7 p.m.
There will be budget development session 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and public hearings on the budget and tax rates on Sept. 13 and 27.
