Newly elected Mayor of Palestine Mitchell Jordan took the center seat in the Council Chamber Monday for his first work session and council meeting Monday, July 11.
Following an invocation by Antioch Church Pastor Roy Duncan, Westwood Junior High seventh grade student Caleb Smith took the microphone to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Smith is the grandson of Palestine Marine Corps veteran Donny Wilkerson who passed away in February 2021. Caleb is one of Wilkerson's five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Having Smith lead the pledge in honor of his grandfather aligns with Jordan’s campaign promise to recognize and honor the veterans in our community.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow welcomed a new officer to the force and recognized the promotion of an officer to detective.
Officer Fletcher Crimbring comes to Palestine with 11 years of experience in the Texas Hill Country. Crimbring is an Army and Air Force veteran and brings along his wife, Miranda, and their four children.
"We were in a race with some other departments to get him and luckily we won," Harcrow said. "We're really happy to have him. He brings us a wealth of experience."
Harcrow also recognized Detective Steven St. Cyr, a veteran of the department who was recently promoted to the rank of detective. St. Cyr is an Army veteran and has served on patrol since 2019.
"He is a real hard worker,” Harcrow said. “He doesn't have a whole lot to say, he just gets to work. All day I've been trying to figure out if he's excited about his first day in CID."
During the meeting, the council approved a list of consent agenda items. The list included:
• minutes for meetings held on June 12, June 26, and June 29,
• a resolution finding that Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC'sapplication to amend its distribution cost recovery factor and update generation riders to increase distribution rates within the city should be denied,
• expenditures over $25,000,
• authorization of the city manager to execute an airport land lease for Hangar 36 at the Palestine Municipal Airport,
• and authorization of the city manager to seek sealed bids for annual sludge removal at the Water Treatment Plant.
With no regular agenda items the council went into closed session under Section 551.072 deliberation regarding real property to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property/ Hangar 7 at Palestine Municipal Airport. Upon returning to regular session, Council Member Sean Conner made a motion to authorize the city manager, the city attorney, and the public works director to negotiate the resolution of the Hangar 7 lease and to take all necessary action. Council Member Kenneth Davidson seconded and all were in favor.
With no further business the meeting adjourned.
