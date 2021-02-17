The city of Palestine and Anderson County offices are closed for the remainder of the week.
According to Mayor Steve Presley, all city business will resume once weather conditions are safe, believes that will be next week.
“Any business residents have with city departments will he handles next week as if they were being done this week,” Presley said.
Presley said the city was doing everything in their power to get the water restored to citizens.
“The problem was two fold,” he said. “The gages that show how much water is stored in the city tanks froze up, so it looked like there was more water available than there actually was. And the feeder lines for the chemicals that treat the incoming water, that are stored inside the treatment plant also froze up. We are doing everything we can to alleviate these issues.”
Presley said there would likely be a boil water notice issued once the water was restored.
Currently there are limited amounts of fuel, if any available at gas stations in Palestine. Presley said it would be most likely Saturday before fuel trucks could deliver. With roads being extremely hazardous, Presley urged citizens to stay home and conserve what fuel supplies they have.
There are a limited amount of stores open, including Walmart, Kroger’s and a few convenient stores that have groceries.
Hope Station is open and ready to receive anyone in need of a shelter.
If you or anyone you know needs a warm place to stay, Hope Station, 919 S. Magnolia is open to the public.
They are currently open 24 hours a day.
County Judge Robert Johnston reported on Wednesday, Feb. 17 that all county offices and courts will be closed until Monday, Feb. 22.
