The city of Palestine and Anderson County are asking for the United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, to rehear a motion seeking declaratory relief filed by Union Pacific.
The City and County were handed a derailment in their case against Union Pacific July 22 when the motion was upheld.
Attorney for the City and County, James Allison, filed a motion Aug. 8 with the federal court asking that the court rehear the case with all judges present and not just the three-member panel that ruled in July.
In the brief, Allison argues that Congress did not intend for an agreement entered decades before to be retroactively preempted.
If the court does not rehear the case, the July 2022 ruling by the court will stand and they city of Palestine and Anderson County will have lost everything that they bargained and fought for, to bring the railroad here and keep it here.
Seeking an end to its operations in Palestine, Union Pacific filed a motion seeking declaratory relief so as not to be in breach of the 1954 agreement between the city, county and UP. In the motion, Union Pacific asked the court to define whether the agreement was enforceable based on today’s federal law.
On July 22, a three-member panel of the federal court agreed with Union Pacific and declared the 1954 agreement invalid because federal law preempted it.
The federal court ruled that any state law that conflicts with either federal law or the Constitution is without effect.
In the context of this case, the federal court said where a state law remedy invokes laws that have the effect of managing or governing, and not merely incidentally affecting rail transportation, then the federal law preempts state law.
In 1995, the United States Congress enacted key legislation that abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission and created the Surface Transportation Board to have broad jurisdiction over rail operations.
The court found that railroad operations have long been a traditionally federal endeavor and the new board was created to control the economic realm of railroad operations.
In 2007, because of the federal control through the STB Texas repealed a “Shop Acts” law that directly affected the Palestine/UP case. The state found that the “Shop Acts” was preempted by federal law.
In its opinion, the federal court found the 1954 agreement manages and governs facilities or services related to the movement of passengers or property by rail, so it is expressly preempted.
The agreement also mandates that Union Pacific cannot leave Palestine and the court found this interferes with the STB exclusive jurisdiction over “routes, services, and facilities” and the “abandonment, or discontinuance of facilities.”
Specifically, the 1954 Agreement’s mandate to stay in Palestine imposes the following burdens on Union Pacific:
(1) Union Pacific no longer has a business need for operations in Palestine, and it can conduct its work more efficiently in other locations;
(2) Routing cars to Palestine for repair involves sending them thousands of miles out of the way through congested Houston railyards; and
(3) The Palestine facilities are severely outdated and in need of multi-million-dollar improvements in the range of $67 to $93 million.
Because of this, the court found that the 1954 agreement is preempted.
The city and county argue that, according to the anti-injunction act, a court of the United States may not grant an injunction to stay proceedings in a state court. And since an action is pending in state court, the federal court should not be able to rule on the case.
The federal court says that Union Pacific merely seeks declaratory relief about the validity of the 1954 Agreement and an injunction preventing the defendants from enforcing the 1914 Judgment between the city, county and UP.
It is uncontested that Union Pacific does not seek to enjoin any pending state court proceeding.
Here, Union Pacific filed first and sought declaratory relief to avoid a breach of contract. In contrast, it is the city of Palestine and Anderson County who sought to block Union Pacific’s case by filing a second suit in state court and seeking and obtaining injunctive relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.