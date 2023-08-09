Local law enforcement and fire departments are reminding residents of Palestine and Anderson County to be extra cautious due to the critical wildfire threat.
“With wind speed over 15 mph, triple-digit temps and dry grass fires may quickly escalate and become hard to control,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow.
Harcrow said residents can do their part by not igniting burn piles or burning trash, refraining from using equipment like lawnmowers, chainsaws, etc. that might spark, and disposing of cigarette butts properly, not on the ground or out of car windows.
Harcrow said if you are using a grill outdoors, make sure you have a water source close by and if you spot smoke or an unattended fire report it as soon as possible by calling 911.
Sheriff Rudy Flores also encouraged residents of the county not to burn anything that is not necessary right now due to the imminent threat of wildfire.
“The city is always under a burn ban,” said Fire Marshall Bumper Clayton. “No burning is allowed within the city. We are currently under a heightened alert and we are assisting other surrounding fire agencies throughout the county. Especially where rural meets the city. Conditions are extremely dry. Low humidity with high temperatures and high winds the next couple of days create conditions that will have us responding to a lot more occurrences that normally would not create fires. From machinery and cars creating sparks to carelessness by people it is a heightened alert time please be careful. Most of east Texas is currently under a burn ban.”
Due to dry and drought-like conditions, the Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban during its meeting Monday, July 24.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
The ban cannot be extended, but another ban can be imposed.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 9, Anderson County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index registered 738 – which is within the 600-800 range associated with severe drought and conditions for rapidly spreading wildfires that are difficult to contain.
The drought index, used to determine forest fire potential, ranges from 0 to 800. A drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion; an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
