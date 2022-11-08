The Anderson County results for the 2022 November General Election are in.
Rep. Cody Harris the incumbent candidate for State Representative District 8 won his race against Libertarian candidate R. Edwin Adams.
“Thank you East Texas voters,” Harris said. “I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8. We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”
County Commissioner Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Rashad Q. Mims pulled in 1,453 votes to Republican David Braun’s 1,252.
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Karen Taylor was toppled with only 988 votes to Republican Tammy Lightfoot’s 1,737.
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent Republican candidate James W. Westley won again with 3,097 votes to Democrat Kathleen Caston’s 541.
In the special election for Palestine City Council District 6 there will be a runoff election between Langdon Elliott and Christopher Gibbs.
Elliott received 228 votes, Gibbs brought in 196 votes and Mary Cox had a total of 192 votes.
The county also hosted elections for Neches, Cayuga, Slocum and LaPoyner Independent School Districts. Those results are all listed below.
All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.
The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County for the 2022 General Election are:
Anderson County
County Commissioner Pct 2
David Braun- 1,252
Rashad Q. Mims I – 1,453
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
James W. Westley – 3,097
Kathleen Caston - 541
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Tammy Lightfoot – 1,737
Karen D. Taylor - 988
City of Palestine
City Council District 6
Langdon Elliott - 228
Christopher Gibbs - 196
Mary Cox - 192
School Board Races
Neches ISD Trustee Place 1
Amanda Kincade - 454
Neches ISD Trustee Place 2
Jonathan Gordon - 455
Neches ISD Trustee Place 3
Tommy Stewart - 280
Kaitlin Scroggins - 273
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5
Daniel Bailey - 442
Steve Mock - 310
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3
Ben Missildine - 560
Karen Abernathy - 214
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4
Roger Jones - 700
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1
Bryan Foster - 190
Rebekah Church - 46
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2
Ronny Crawford - 124
John Kinabrew - 105
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4
Mander Clark - 71
Jacob Haynes - 151
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5
Joe Ed Young - 115
Brandon Burnett - 103
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2
David Link - 639
Larry Fox - 289
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3
Clint Satterwhite - 587
Josh Hinshaw - 352
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4
Tim West - 635
Mary Costlow Walker - 339
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5
Daniel Sims - 820
State
State Senator, Dist. 3
Robert Nichols – 11,637
Steve Russell – 2,363
Desarae Lindsey – 228
State Rep. Dist. 8
Cody Harris – 12,044
R. Edwin Adams – 1,580
Governor
Greg Abbott – 11,737
Beto O’Rourke – 2,540
Mark Tippetts – 104
Delilah Barrios – 33
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick – 11,476
Mike Collier – 2,599
Shanna Steele – 241
Attorney General
Ken Paxton – 11,484
Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 2,511
Mark Ash – 294
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar – 11,572
Janet T. Dubbling – 2,422
V. Alonzo Echevarria – 206
Comm. Of General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham – 11,563
Jay Kleberg – 2,499
Alfred Molison, Jr. - 111
Comm. Of Agriculture
Sid Miller – 11,604
Susan Hays – 2,588
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian – 11,477
Luke Warford – 2,369
Jaime Andres Diez – 244
Hunter Wayne Crow – 96
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3
Debra Lehrmann – 11,562
Erin A. Nowell – 2,430
Thomas Edward Oxford – 207
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5
Rebeca Huddle – 11,659
Amanda Reichek – 2,505
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9
Evan Young – 11,599
Julia Maldonado – 2,523
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker – 11,590
Dana Huffman – 2,555
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III – 11,432
Robert Johnson – 2,683
