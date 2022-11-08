Texas flag

The Anderson County results for the 2022 November General Election are in.

Rep. Cody Harris the incumbent candidate for State Representative District 8 won his race against Libertarian candidate R. Edwin Adams.

Thank you East Texas voters,” Harris said. “I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8. We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”

County Commissioner Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Rashad Q. Mims pulled in 1,453 votes to Republican David Braun’s 1,252.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Karen Taylor was toppled with only 988 votes to Republican Tammy Lightfoot’s 1,737.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent Republican candidate James W. Westley won again with 3,097 votes to Democrat Kathleen Caston’s 541.

Special election for Palestine City Council's District 6

Candidates Christopher Gibbs, left, and Langdon Elliott visit while awaiting election results Tuesday evening, The two finished the day as the top vote-getters for Palestine City Council's District 6 seat, and will face off in a runoff election to determine a winner.

In the special election for Palestine City Council District 6 there will be a runoff election between Langdon Elliott and Christopher Gibbs.

Elliott received 228 votes, Gibbs brought in 196 votes and Mary Cox had a total of 192 votes.

The county also hosted elections for Neches, Cayuga, Slocum and LaPoyner Independent School Districts. Those results are all listed below.

All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.

The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County for the 2022 General Election are:

Anderson County

County Commissioner Pct 2

David Braun- 1,252

Rashad Q. Mims I – 1,453

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

James W. Westley – 3,097

Kathleen Caston - 541

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Tammy Lightfoot – 1,737

Karen D. Taylor - 988

City of Palestine

City Council District 6

Langdon Elliott - 228

Christopher Gibbs - 196

Mary Cox - 192

School Board Races

Neches ISD Trustee Place 1

Amanda Kincade - 454

Neches ISD Trustee Place 2

Jonathan Gordon - 455

Neches ISD Trustee Place 3

Tommy Stewart - 280

Kaitlin Scroggins - 273

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5

Daniel Bailey - 442

Steve Mock - 310

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3

Ben Missildine - 560

Karen Abernathy - 214

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4

Roger Jones - 700

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1

Bryan Foster - 190

Rebekah Church - 46

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2

Ronny Crawford - 124

John Kinabrew - 105

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4

Mander Clark - 71

Jacob Haynes - 151

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5

Joe Ed Young - 115

Brandon Burnett - 103

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2

David Link - 639

Larry Fox - 289

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3

Clint Satterwhite - 587

Josh Hinshaw - 352

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4

Tim West - 635

Mary Costlow Walker - 339

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5

Daniel Sims - 820

State

State Senator, Dist. 3

Robert Nichols – 11,637

Steve Russell – 2,363

Desarae Lindsey – 228

State Rep. Dist. 8

Cody Harris – 12,044

R. Edwin Adams – 1,580

Governor

Greg Abbott – 11,737

Beto O’Rourke – 2,540

Mark Tippetts – 104

Delilah Barrios – 33

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick – 11,476

Mike Collier – 2,599

Shanna Steele – 241

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – 11,484

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 2,511

Mark Ash – 294

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar – 11,572

Janet T. Dubbling – 2,422

V. Alonzo Echevarria – 206

Comm. Of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham – 11,563

Jay Kleberg – 2,499

Alfred Molison, Jr. - 111

Comm. Of Agriculture

Sid Miller – 11,604

Susan Hays – 2,588

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian – 11,477

Luke Warford – 2,369

Jaime Andres Diez – 244

Hunter Wayne Crow – 96

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3

Debra Lehrmann – 11,562

Erin A. Nowell – 2,430

Thomas Edward Oxford – 207

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5

Rebeca Huddle – 11,659

Amanda Reichek – 2,505

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9

Evan Young – 11,599

Julia Maldonado – 2,523

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker – 11,590

Dana Huffman – 2,555

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III – 11,432

Robert Johnson – 2,683

