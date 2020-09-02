Palestine city employees’ paychecks will be a little heftier with the recently announced healthcare savings coming their way.
Rachel Means, President/CEO of Employee Benefits Consulting went over the city’s insurance plan updates Monday during a special called meeting of the Palestine City Council.
A reduction in city employees covered on the plan is the reason for the drop in rates.
Means told the council that city employees would receive a 5% reduction in the cost of health care currently provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
She assured the council this reduction in cost would not change the benefits received from the current plan.
The city will receive a $60,000 savings for their part of the employee benefits.
The plan allows the employees to continue with the same health care providers they have now.
"Nothing at all will change on the benefit plans. They will only be cheaper,” Means said.
Employees will also save on ancillary benefits, however, the bids are still coming in and will be reviewed at a later council meeting. These benefits include cancer, hospitalization, vision and dental.
Councilman Baxter was not at the Friday Aug. 28 meeting.
In the comments and announcements section of the meeting, Joe Baxter thanked Mayor Steve Presley and the Palestine Herald Press for clarifying part of the story on the termination of City Manager Leslie Cloer.
“No one speaks for me," Baxter said. "I would not have voted to terminate her. I want that on the record."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.