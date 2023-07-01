The City of Palestine celebrated Independence Day a little early this year, hosting its annual fireworks show Saturday night. Hundreds of residents and visitors lined Loop 256 in the area around A.M. Story Intermediate School for the annual blast off.
The fireworks show began just after 9 p.m. KYYK Radio station 98.3 FM provided music to accompany the fireworks show. The area of Loop 256 near the school was shut down prior to the firework display and reopened immediately after.
The annual firework show is hosted by the City of Palestine, in conjunction with Visit Palestine, Texas and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow is reminding all residents that fireworks are prohibited within the city limits and to leave it to the professionals.
“Every year, during the period fireworks are sold, we are overrun with calls about fireworks being used inside of the city,” Harcrow said. “Often times these calls are called in as shots fired and we have to respond and it takes away from us tending to other issues in the city. We want people to have their fun and celebrate, but we ask them to do it out in the county and not within the city limits. The neighborhoods are too populated, the houses are too close together and there are too many pets for fireworks. We just want people to respect their neighbors and not pop fireworks in the city.”
The city of Palestine Ordinance Section 50-151 states that “it is unlawful for any person to possess, use, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, give away, transport or discharge fireworks of any description.”
