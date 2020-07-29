The Palestine City Council finalized the formation of its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity Alliance Committee during a special meeting on July 20.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to all of the individuals who contacted their elected officials or city staff to express interest in getting involved with this new committee,” said Leslie Cloer, City Manager. “It is so encouraging to have so many who are willing to join the city of Palestine to help start these important meaningful conversations. I look forward to seeing all this committee can help our city accomplish.”
This group will act as advocates and help the city better understand and identify barriers to participation and ways to improve relationships in Palestine.
The hope of the council and city administrators is this new committee can begin regular interactive dialogue for our residents and business owners to feel safe to express their opinions in a respectful environment and to help city administration and elected officials make more inclusive plans for the future of Palestine.
A call out for those interested in serving on the committee was made in June and over 30 citizens have volunteered to help with this committee.
The committee consists of seven members, Jose Tovar, Rodrick Riley, Ella Green, Ami Camp, Johnathan Carey (Interim Chairperson), Tom Calhoun and Roy Duncan. There are also five subcommittees with five members each, with the option to add members and subcommittees as the committee sees fit.
The committee members will utilize the list of volunteers as well as other citizens willing to get involved. The five subcommittees were formed to address inclusion, diversity and equity in terms of quality of life, education, housing, public safety and government and employee services.
The decision to form this committee was openly expressed by the city council and city management as urgent and of the highest importance.
“I think this is extremely important,”said Steve Presley, Mayor. “I don’t think we will have another committee this important for another 50 years. This is our opportunity to address some issues that must be addressed.”
Those wishing to submit their names for one of the five subcommittees should contact the City Secretary at therrera@palestine-tx.org. Those with any questions or concerns should contact the City Manager at citymanager@palestine-tx.org.
